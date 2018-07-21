Donegal pick up first win of Super 8s over Roscommon

Donegal picked up their first win of the Super 8s Series on Saturday, defeating Roscommon in Dr. Hyde Park on a scoreline of 0-12 v 0-13.

Michael Murphy was the main man for Donegal today, with the captain scoring 9 points. Roscommon got the better start, leading by 0-2 v 0-0 early on, but Donegal came back and it was Murphy and Odhran McNiallais who were leading the charge for Donegal on the scoreboard as Declan Bonner’s men took a 0-10 v 0-05 lead into half-time.

The second half saw Donegal extend their lead and they were able to see off a tough Roscommon outfit, who did their best to fight their back into the game.

Donegal’s next game is a crucial clash with Tyrone in Ballybofey on Sunday the 5th of August.

After the match today, Oisin Kelly spoke with match analyst Brendan Kilcoyne…