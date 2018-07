The Donegal Ladies had a hard-fought 3 point win over Tipperary today in Roscommon, running out 0-17 v 0-14 winners to book their place in the All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Finals.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport…

Donegal move on to face Kerry next week, with the loser of that game facing Dublin in the Quarter-Final. Donegal joint manager Maxi Curran spoke with Tom Comack after the win in Castlerea…