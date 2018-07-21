Councillor Jack Murray elected as vice-chair of NWRA

Donegal Councillor Jack Murray has been elected as vice-chair of the Northern and Western Regional Assembly at a meeting in Roscommon, with Monaghan Councillor Seamus Coyle in the chair.

The assembly represents eight counties, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo, Galway, Cavan, Monaghan and Roscommon, with a brief to coordinate and promote economic planning and development.

Cllr Murray say at a time when Brexit looms over so much discussion, it’s important that there is an assembly there to fight the region’s corner: