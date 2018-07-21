‘Could be a crucial point at the end of the season’ – Ollie Horgan after draw with Shels

Finn Harps are now 4 games unbeaten in the SSE Airtricity League First Division since the mid-season break following their 0-0 draw with Shelbourne at Finn Park last night.

Both sides are chasing promotion to the Premier Division, but a draw came as no real surprise as the previous two encounters between the sides also finished in a share of the spoils.

Harps now sit third, 2 points ahead of Shelbourne but 2 points behind second placed Drogheda.

After last night’s match in Finn Park, Harps boss Ollie Horgan gave his thoughts to Diarmaid Doherty…