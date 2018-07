The Manager of the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce says it’s vital that the long awaited Twin Towns By-Pass provides easy access to local businesses while taking unnecessary traffic out of the area.

Leah Fairman says the inclusion of the by-pass in the Ten-T programme which is currently under discussion is welcome, but she says it’s vital that the submissions made by local business are listened to by the consultants.

She acknowledges it’s going to be a lengthy process: