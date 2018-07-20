‘United approach to health inequalities needed’ – Logue

Recent figures have revealed that people living in deprived parts of Derry City, Strabane and Belfast are more likely to die prematurely than in any other part of Northern Ireland or Britain.

The North’s Sinn Fein Health Spokesperson, Councillor Patricia Logue says this calls for a united, concerted approach to tackling health inequalities within the region.

She says the analysis shows a higher proportion of people from deprived areas under 75 years of age are dying from heart disease, some cancers, respiratory conditions and type 2 diabetes.

Councillor Logue says it is not acceptable that where you live can affect how long you live: