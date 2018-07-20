Tyrone v Dublin Preview: Mickey Harte

Tyrone’s second game in the Super Eight’s of the All Ireland Championship comes on Saturday evening against Dublin at Healy Park in Omagh.

Tyrone lost out by 12 points to the Dubs at the semi final stage last year but this game is different, as the three in a row All Ireland winners will make a rare championship appearance away from Croke Park.

Both sides won their opening games against Roscommon and Donegal but Tyrone boss Mickey Harte knows this will be their most challenging game of the summer…