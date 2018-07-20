Twin Towns traffic chaos is leading to loss of revenue – Chamber

The Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce has met with Donegal County Council’s Director of Roads to discuss what it calls the disastrous experiences of traffic jams over the last few weeks.

The Chamber’s Manager Leah Fairman says the council was told there was a the lack of co-ordination and communication, and as a result, there’s been a consequent loss of business and revenue to chamber’s members.

She says Roads Director John McLaughlin, and other senior engineers addressed some issues at the meeting, with more answers expected early next week.

Ms Fairman says local businesses cannot sustain what’s happening at the moment, and that’s been made very clear to the council……………..

Chamber action points –