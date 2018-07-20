Police make fresh appeal over ‘shocking incident’ in Derry

Police in Derry are making a fresh appeal for information in relation to a shocking incident which has recently been circulated via a video clip on social media.

This video clip depicts a rioter throwing an ignited petrol bomb at a moving white transit van as it travelled down Lecky Road in and around the location of the Bogside Inn.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30pm on 12th July. This was a particularly shocking incident and Police would appeal for any information surrounding this.

We are appealing to any members of public with any information to phone 101 quoting reference number 964 of 13/07/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.