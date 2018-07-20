Mark English a doubt for European’s in Germany

It was a difficult night for north west athletes at the Morton International Games in Santry, Dublin.

Mark English pulled up injured in the 800m race with around 100 to go to the line.

It’s worrying for Mark who is now seen as a doubt for next month’s European Championships in Berlin.

At the time he withdrew, he had been fading in the race which was won by American Boris Berian.

Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky also dropped out of the High Jump competition.

The Castlederg girl has had a busy week following her silver medal success at the World U20 Championships in Finland last Sunday.