Man who died in boating tragedy laid to rest today

A man who lost his life in this weeks boating tragedy at Malin Head will be laid to rest today.

Gerry Doherty who was in his 60’s,will be buried after funeral mass at St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin.

Among those at the funeral will be Gerry’s relative, Dessie Keenan, who survived the tragedy.

16-year-old Thomas Weir, who was originally from Scotland, also died in the accident.

His remains are expected to be brought back to Scotland for burial.

A full investigation into the possible cause of the tragedy is being carried out by the Gardai and the Marine Casualty Investigation Unit.