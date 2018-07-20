Liam makes “BeZarist” plea to Noel to get the BIG O back together

Liam Gallagher has said that he forgives his brother Noel and has appealed for him to reform Oasis as the tenth anniversary of their split approaches.

The band broke up in rancorous circumstances in 2009 in Paris but In a typically eloquent plea to Noel on Thursday, Liam tweeted, “Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can’t drink alcohol now that’s the BeZarist thing you’ve done yet,”

Liam Gallagher ✔@liamgallagher Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can’t drink alcohol now that’s the BeZarist thing you’ve done yet I forgive you now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop fucking about the drinks are on me LG x 174K

“I forgive you now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop f***ing about the drinks are on me LG x”

Last week, 45-year-old Liam, who released his debut solo album As You Were last October, accused Noel of “cursing” the England football team, hitting out at his “miserable” 51-year-old sibling after England lost to Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.

Liam’s footie outburst was inspired by a clip posted online showing Noel responding to his fans who sang along to English football anthem Three Lions.

Noel told the crowd as chants of “it’s coming home” rang out during a show in Scarborough: “It’s f***ing not”.

Liam tweeted: “He wasn’t right they wasn’t right they put a curse on it it they should be shot.”

