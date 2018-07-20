Harps urging fans for extra push

Finn Harps is preparing for a hugely important League of Ireland First Division match tonight against Shelbourne in Ballybofey (kick-off 8.00).

It’s third against fourth with Ollie Horgan’s outfit currently having a two-point advantage over their Dublin opponents. Horgan is expecting a very testing night from a Shels side, which has gained a reputation for the meanness of their defence.

However, Harps themselves have been tight at the back over the past three weeks with no goals conceded in the wins over Cabinteely, Drogheda Utd and Longford Town. This week Horgan and his assistant Paul Hegarty have shifted the focus exclusively on to the threat that Shelbourne will pose to that recent fine run of results for Harps.

Meanwhile, Club Secretary John Campbell has urged soccer fans across the county to come out and give that extra push to get what would be a massive win in the bid to remain firmly in the race for a top four place come the end of the season. “We need the supporters out in big numbers because this is really a very big match for Harps. The players need the backing of the fans to make it even more difficult for Shelbourne here at Finn Park tonight. Ollie [Horgan] and Paul [Hegarty] have put in a huge amount of work to get the team in to this good position but they will be stepping it up even more now to try and keep us in contention for that top four place” Mr Campbell said.