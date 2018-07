The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is appealing to motorists to take extra care on the roads over the coming weeks due to the increase in traffic during the summer months.

So far this year, 6 people have lost their lives on Donegal’s roads – 2 Pedestrians, 2 drivers, 1 cyclist and 1 motorcyclist.

Brian O’Donnell, Donegal Road Safety Officer says the number of fatalities on the county’s roads is up compared to last year’s figures, he is again calling for motorists to slow down: