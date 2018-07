Gardai in Letterkenny have released two people this morning after they were both detained under the Waste Management Act.

A man aged 60 and a 28 year old woman were arrested yesterday under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and brought to Letterkenny Garda Station for questioning.

After being quizzed about offences under the Waste Management Act, both were released earlier this morning and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardai say that investigations are ongoing.