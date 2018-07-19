Roscommon v Donegal Preview: Donegal Manager Declan Bonner

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner says everyone is fit and ready for this Saturday’s clash with Roscommon in the All Ireland Quarter Final Super Eight Round 2 tie at Dr Hyde Park.

Paddy McGrath is ok having come off at half time in the defeat to Dublin at Croke Park last weekend after shipping a knock in the first half.

It’s expected a few additions will be made to the panel of 26 on Saturday but confirmation will not be known until match day.

Both sides suffered defeats in the opening round and the Donegal boss feels the heavy lose that Roscommon had at the hands of Tyrone will have no bearing on this weekend’s game.

The Donegal camp were disappointed with a number of aspects of their game against the All Ireland Champions and speaking with Oisin Kelly, Declan Bonner says they have been focused on those in the days leading up to the battle with the Rossies….

