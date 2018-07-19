Roscommon make two changes for Donegal

The Roscommon team to line out against Donegal this Saturday at Dr Hyde Park shows two changes for the 15 which started the heavy defeat to Tyrone at Croke Park.

Brian Stack is named at full forward and Sean McDermott comes into the full back line. Donie Smith and Niall Daly are the players to lose out.

Just like Donegal, the Rossies need a result to keep their hopes of an All-Ireland semi-final spot alive.

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne for full match coverage from Roscommon v Donegal in the All Ireland Super Eight's this Saturday from 4.30pm


