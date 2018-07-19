Road funding meeting for Donegal Islands ‘shockingly disappointing’

A meeting to discuss funding for road improvement works on Arranmore and Tory Island has been described as shockingly disappointing.

The meeting involving all stakeholders was called as its claimed that no specific agency will provide the much needed funding for the roads.

Member of the Islands Committee, Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says they are no further forward and claims islanders feel they have been left with no other option than to consider organising protests.

He says the islands are key for economic growth in the county: