A new initiative by Donegal County Councils Litter Management team to tackle dog fouling in public places has received a very positive response from members of the public.

As part of the new initiative colourful paw prints are stencilled on footpaths, indicating dog litter should be disposed of.

Martin Roarty, Litter Warden for Letterkenny Municipal District who first introduced the idea to the Council says it’s a simple initiative and one he hopes will work well: