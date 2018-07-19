NW Warriors win 3 Day Interpro Championship

The North West Warriors sealed the Three Day Inter-provincial Championship today with a 140 run victory over the Northern Kinights.

Played at Bready, the visitors were set a target of 342 at the start of their second innings.

They were all out for 201 in 57 overs today which gave the Warriors the series for the first time ever.

At the end of the first innings on Tuesday, the Warriors lead by 38 runs as they bowled the Knights for 188.

The star man on Wednesday was William Porterfield, the former Donemana man hit a fantastic 152 to give his side the big lead at the end of their second innings.

Leading the way on the final day were the bowlers, Andy McBrine took 4 for 35 and Davy Scanlon 3 for 39.