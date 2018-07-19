Meeting in Dungloe to discuss Tunnelers’ memorial

A meeting is to take place in Dungloe on Saturday week next July 28th to discuss a memorial to men from Donegal who died on tunneling jobs in Scotland, London and elsewhere.

The meeting is at 4pm at the Old Chapel, with former tunnelers and their families anxious that something be done to mark what they say is an important part of Donegal’s history.

It’s anticipated that a committe will be set up to progress the idea.

Former tunneller Hugh Rogers is one of those involved, earlier today, he spoke on the Nine til Noon Show………….