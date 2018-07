McGeary takes the place of McCarron for battle with Dubs

Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte has made one change to the starting line up for Saturday’s Super Eight clash with Dublin at Healy Park.

Hugh Pat McGeary who replaced Cathal McCarron early in the victory over Roscommon is named in place of the corner back for the visit of the All Ireland Champions to Omagh.

McCarron suffered a knee injury in the first at Croke Park last Saturday.

Tyrone team to face Dublin

1 N Morgan

2 M McKernan

3 R McNamee

4 HP McGeary

5 T McCann

6 F Burns

7 P Harte

8 C Cavanagh

9 P Hampsey

10 M Donnelly

11 N Sludden

12 C Meyler

13 C McShane

14 R Donnelly

15 C McAliskey

16 M O’Neill

17 M Bradley

18 L Brennan

19 R Brennan

20 H Loughran

21 C McCann

22 D McClure

23 A McCrory

24 K McGeary

25 P McNulty

26 R O’Neill