Irish Water urges customers in Donegal to continue conserving

Irish Water has made an urgent appeal to Donegal customers to continue conserving water during the unprecedented dry spell

The utility has confirmed that Pettigo night time restrictions have been lifted while Lough Mourne restrictions remain in place from 1am to 6am and will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Irish Water has also reminded customers that the Hosepipe ban remains in place until July 31st and says it will take sustained rainfall over many weeks and even months to replenish raw water levels.