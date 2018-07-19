Horgan says Shels experience will be telling in promotion push

Regardless of how Friday’s big match against Shelbourne goes in Ballybofey, Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says the Dublin side will remain in the promotion hunt until the end of the season.

So far in this campaign, the two sides have drawn in their previous First Division meetings.

Horgan’s men sit third in the table and just behind Drogheda Utd on goal difference with Shelbourne two points adrift.

Harps will be without Paddy McCourt and Adam Duffy due to injury but McCourt would have missed the Shels game in any case due to a suspension. Jesse Devers and Mark Coyle are both doubtful.

Horgan says Shelbourne’s experience could be telling in the promotion run…