GAA Programme – 18/07/18

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Tom Comack is joined by Donegal 1992 All-Ireland winning captain Anthony Molloy and former Roscommon star forward and All-Ireland club winner Frankie Dolan to look ahead to Saturday’s big game meeting of Donegal and Roscommon in the All- Ireland Super 8 championship.

Also Donegal joint ladies manager Damian Devaney on the latest from the Donegal camp ahead of the Saturday’s All-Ireland Ladies SFC meeting of Donegal and Tipperary…

Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne for full match coverage from Roscommon v Donegal in the All Ireland Super Eight’s this Saturday from 4.30pm – on air and online at highlandradio.com, in association with GAL OIL – Fuel You Can Trust at Clady Bridge, Castlefin.