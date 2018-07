It’s emerged that the father of one of the men who died in the tragedy off Malin Head also drowned in the same area 40 years ago.

Gerry Doherty died after the boat he was on capsized on Tuesday.

A 16 year old boy named locally as Thomas Weir from Scotland also lost his life.

Two separate inquiries by the Gardai and the Marine Casualty Investigation Board are on-going.

Local councillor Martin McDermott says the tragedy will have have a lasting impact on the fishing community: