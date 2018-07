Kenny Shiels is looking for his Derry City side to get back into the tie when they meet Dinamo Minsk later today in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier.

The Candystrips are in Belarus trailing 2-0 from the first leg. Kick Off 4pm.

Derry defender Conor McDermott is suspended and Nicky Low is out but midfielder Rory Hale is set to feature after an injury scare.

Shiels says they are not out of it just yet…