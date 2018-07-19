Derry City go out of Europe but fight to the end

Derry City have made their Europa League exit, despite picking up a win this evening in Belarus.

Trailing Dinamo Minsk 2-0 from the first leg, Manager Kenny Shiels had said the tie was far from over with another 90 minutes to come and they almost pulled it off.

Goals from Alistair Roy and Ronan Hale saw the Candystripes win 2-1.

At 1-1 and with 15 minutes left, substitute Hale put Derry in a position where another goal would send them through on away goals, but they couldn’t find that all important third.

Dinamo progressed to the second qualifying round 3-2 on aggregate.

Derry return to domestic action on Monday night away to Cork City in the Premier Division.