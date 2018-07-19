Concern in South Inishowen after numerous attempted break ins

Residents in South Inishowen are being urged to be on the alert following a number of attempted break-ins.

Houses in Burt, Carrigans, Killea and Newtowncunningham have been targeted in recent weeks by two men said to be driving a silver Volvo.

The car has been sighted driving back in the direction of Derry.

Gardai have been notified of the incidents and are currently monitoring the area on a continual basis.

Local Cllr. Paul Canning says homeowners have a huge role to play in preventing their property from being a target: