The British Prime Minister has been described as a friend of Northern Ireland – but there are calls for her to go there more often.

Theresa May arrives in the north for a two day trip today.

It’s expected to include her first visit to the Irish border since the Brexit vote.

She’s expected to hear concerns surrounding north/south trade from business leaders in the area.

DUP East Derry MP, Gregory Campbell, says he hopes her visit brings clarity to those worried over a hard border……………