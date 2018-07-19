Big weekend of Snooker in Letterkenny

The Northwest Snooker Club in Letterkenny will hold a qualifier for the World Seniors European Masters this weekend.

It’s the first time the club have hosted the qualifier which is open to all players from around the world over the age of 40.

Three local men – Aidan Devenney, Anthony Bonnar and Pat Bonnar will look to qualify for the Masters at Goffs in County Kildare where the likes of Stephen Hendry, Ken Doherty, Jimmy White and Dennis Taylor will be taking to the tables.

The qualifier in Letterkenny starts at 10am on Saturday.