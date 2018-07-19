Aurivo investment package to benefit Killygordon

Aurivo has announced a €48m investment plan for the five years, which will grow production and employment across its dairy ingredients, consumer foods and agri businesses between now and the end of 2022.

The expansion will include an upgrade to the milk production facility in Killygordon.

In 2012, Aurivo, under its previous name of Connaught Gold bought Donegal Creameries’ milk and agristore businesses, increasing its milk pool by 30%.

Aurivo Chairperson Pat Duffy says Donegal continues to play an important role in Aurivo’s ongoing development…………..