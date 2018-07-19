AAIUI publishes report into 2016 incident at Donegal Airport

The Air Accident Investigation Unit Ireland has found that a narrow runway and the susceptibility of high-wing aircraft to control difficulties during the landing roll in crosswind conditions were contributory causes of a plane veering off the runway at Donegal Airport.

However, the AAIUI has found that strong gusting cross-winds was the probable cause.

The aircraft was landing at Donegal Airport in strong winds following a scheduled passenger flight from Dublin Airport at 7:15pm on September 7th 2016.

During the landing roll, after touching down on the runway, the aircraft veered to the left onto grass adjacent to the runway.

The pilot then steered the aircraft back onto the runway, bringing it to a halt and following a brief discussion between the crew, it was decided to continue to taxi to the parking stand.

There were no injuries reported and the aircraft was undamaged.

The report says during an update on weather conditions while cruising they were deemed suitable for landing but an additional item for consideration was the wind conditions at the airfield.

Wind velocity was checked to ensure it was within cross-wind limitations.

The report found that the probable cause of the aircraft veering off the runway to be a strong gusting crosswind.

Meanwhile, a narrow runway of 30m in width and the susceptibility of high-wing aircraft to control difficulties during the landing roll in cross-wind conditions were found to be contributory causes.

http://www.aaiu.ie/sites/default/files/report-attachments/REPORT%202018-012.pdf