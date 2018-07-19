Calls for road improvements following creamery expansion confirmation

There are calls for immediate road improvements around Crossroads, Killygordon, following confirmation that the Creamery is to benefit from a €7 million upgrade as part of Aurivo’s new five year expansion plan.

Today’s announcement has focused attention on an ongoing attempt to have road improvements carried out in the vicinity of the Creamery at Crossroads, Killygordon.

Local Councillor Patrick Mc Gowan is welcoming the planned investment. He says Irish Water has committed to improving its service to the area, but the road is not getting the attention it needs………