Ulster Rugby to train at Letterkenny RFC

The Ulster Rugby Squad will visit Letterkenny Rugby club next week for an open training session ahead of the new season.

The session at Letterkenny on Thursday 26th July will be one of two community engagement strategy visits in the coming weeks, the other will be at Coleraine Rugby club.

The training run at the Dave Gallagher ground will start at 2pm and then from 3.15pm the players will sign autographs and pose for photographs with fans young and old.

The trip to Letterkenny follows successful visits to Donegal Town RFC, Strabane RFC, City of Derry RFC, and Inishowen RFC in recent years. It’s been ten years since Ulster’s last visit to Letterkennny.

Ulster’s Operations Director, Bryn Cunningham, is looking forward to the visits:

“In previous years we have held a pre-season camp in Portugal and had an open training session at one of our local clubs.

This year we have decided to combine the two and we will have a week-long camp in the North West, which will be a bit of a roadshow and will include two open training sessions.

“The players spend a great deal of time out in the community but we don’t get many opportunities to get out to see the Ulster public as an entire group.

“Clubs like Coleraine and Letterkenny do a lot to promote rugby in their local areas and it’s important for us to get out and support that. Our staff have been liaising closely with both clubs and I know that they are very excited about the visits. Hopefully we’ll get good turnouts at both venues!”

Commenting on the visit of the Ulster squad to Donegal, Shaun McGuinness, Letterkenny RFC Chairman, said:

“The last time that we hosted an Ulster squad training session, it generated a huge amount of interest and excitement. It inspired a lot of young kids to join our mini and youth sections, which now have close to 200 members.

“This sort of engagement can only strengthen the feeling of inclusivity and pride felt in Donegal for their provincial team. This visit to Dave Gallaher Park is eagerly anticipated by the whole community.”