Investigations are continuing after two people died after their boat capsized off Malin head yesterday afternoon.

There were three people onboard the boat when it got into difficulty.

A man in his 60’s, named locally as Gerry Doherty and understood to be from the Burt area, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 16 year old, named as Thomas Weir who had been holidaying from Scotland later passed away in hospital.

A third man man has been since been discharged from hospital.