Two separate investigations underway following drowning tragedy

Two separate investigations are underway into a double drowning off the Donegal coast.

A 16 year old boy and a man in his 60’s died while a man in his 40’s survived.

Gerry Doherty set off for a fishing trip along with 16 year old Thomas Weir and another man shortly after 9 yesterday morning.

However at around midday they got into difficulty – Joe Joyce is with Lough Swilly RNLI:

The alarm was raised by members of the public who heard cries for help and despite a major search and rescue operation only one of them survived.

The local community is today in shock – Gerry Doherty was originally from the area and was also known as Gerry Malin Doherty.

His father also tragically drowned at the same spot almost 40 years ago.

Local councillor Martin McDermott:

16 year old Thomas Weir was from Scotland but had been living in Derry in recent months – while a third man in his 40’s was also from Derry.

All three had family connections.

Attention now turns to what caused this tragedy to unfold – with both the Gardaí and the Marine Casualty Investigation Board launching separate inquiries.