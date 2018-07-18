Teenager who died in Malin tragedy was holidaying from Scotland

Two people have died after their boat capsized off Malin Head.

A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 60s lost their lives after getting into difficulty yesterday afternoon.

It’s understood that the youth was from Scotland and had been holidaying in Donegal.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident in the water off Malin Head just after 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

3 people on board a boat had gotten into difficulty a short distance from the shore.

A rescue operation was launched by the Coast Guard and 3 people were rescued from the water.

A man in his 60’s who is understood to be from the Burt area, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Two others were taken from the water and brought to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

The 16-year-old boy later passed away in hospital.

The third man, from Monaghan, has since been discharged from hospital.