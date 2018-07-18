Sligo Rally gets new date – Sunday 2nd September

The Motorsport Commission has approved a date change request from the Connacht Motor Club to host the FAAC Simply automatic Sligo Park Hotel Rally on Sunday September 2nd. next.

The rally was originally scheduled to take place on July 8th. last, however, due to the effects of the extremely hot weather conditions that led to melting tar on the road surface, the Sligo organisers with consideration for all road users – in particular the local residents along the rally route – and the other relevant stakeholders, took a responsible decision and postponed the event for a week. However, within a few days and with all the original concerns remaining, the Connacht Motor Club subsequently decided to cancel the rally.

Since then, the club has been involved in further discussions with all parties including Motorsport Ireland, who admitted that the loss of the event would be detrimental to both their own and the Sligo based club’s financial resources.

An application for a new date and for championship status within the Triton National Rally Championship was endorsed by the Rallies Committee and within hours was approved by the Motorsport Commission. The series will still comprise of seven rounds with the best six scores to count.



The revised Triton National Rally Championship is as follows:

Round 4: Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally (August 12)

Round 5: Sligo Rally (September 2)

Round 6: Clare Rally (September 16)

Round 7: Donegal Harvest Rally (October 13)

Currently, the top positions in the Triton Showers National Rally Championship after three rounds are as follows: 1. Declan Boyle 59pts; 2. Joe McGonigle 44pts; 3. Donagh Kelly 42pts; 4. Josh Moffett 38pts; 5. Stuart Darcy 34pts; 6. Kevin Barrett & Roy White 26pts; 8. Niall Maguire 25pts; 9. Chris Armstrong 19pts; 10. Desi Henry 16pts.