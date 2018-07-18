Roadworks to be carried out on main Castlefinn Road

€166,000 has been allocated by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for road improvement works to be carried out on the main Castlefin Road.

It’s hoped works will begin this coming Autumn.

Local Councillor, Gary Doherty has welcomed today’s funding announcement and says it is something he has been campaigning for for sometime given the poor state of the road.

Councillor Doherty says it is a priority now to make sure works are coordinated and delays similar to that experienced in the Twin Towns of late can be avoided………..