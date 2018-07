The Donegal Junior League have announced Raymond Shiels as the manager of the League’s Oscar Traynor side for the coming season.

The Kilmacrennan man has played and managed in the Donegal League for many years and will be joined by Ballybofey ‘s Shaun Wizard McGowan as Head Coach.

The rest of the backroom team is made up of Kilmacrennan’s Ciaran Dillion and Milford’s Peter Doherty and Con Ferry.