Police attend overnight security alert in Derry

Police in Derry attended the scene of a security alert in the Waterside area of the city overnight.

At around 11.15pm police received a report of a loud bang outside a house in Bann Drive.

Police attended and discovered the remnants of a suspected pipe bomb at the property.

A number of homes were evacuated for a period of time while technical experts examined the object and confirmed it was a viable pipe bomb type device.

A man and woman who were in the house at the time were not injured during the incident.

Detectives are working to establish a motive for the attack and are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Bann Drive last night and who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Strand Road Police Station on 101

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.