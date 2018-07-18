Mc Crossan launches campaign to extend railway into West Tyrone

A West Tyrone MLA has launched a campaign to have a rail link between Strabane and Derry, with a long term plan to extend it to Omagh and further afield.

Daniel Mc Crossan says there are already plans to extend services to Dungannon, Castledawson, Magherafelt and Armagh, and he wants to see similar plans put in place for the West.

Mr Mc Crossan is to meet with head of the Transport Strategy Directorate, and says he will be impressing on him the extent to which there is a severe infrastructural deficit west of the Bann……..