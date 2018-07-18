Economic impact & legacy of Irish Open must be built on

The Manager of Ballyliffin Golf Club says the economic impact and legacy of the Irish Open must now be built on as a matter of urgency.

John farren says there is now a momentum which must be seized upon by the people of the region, supported by government and agencies such as Tourism Ireland and Failte Ireland.

He says there is an economic benefit available which Donegal richly deserves, and that must be recognised by government and other agencies.

John Farren says Donegal has earned its seat at the table, and must now command its fair share of government investment: