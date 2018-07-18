Donegal go down to Sligo in U21 Hurling Quarter Final

Donegal suffered defeat on Wednesday night in the quarter final of the All Ireland U21 B Hurling Championship semi final.

They lost to Sligo by ten points at Fr. Tierney Park in Ballyshannon

It was level at half time 1-6 to 0-9 with Setanta’s Josh Cronnolly scoring Donegal’s goal, However Sligo pulled away in the second half to win 1-18 to 1-8.

Donegal’s other scorers on the night were Sam Roe and Paul Tourish Buncrana, Ciaran Brady and Caolan McDermott of Burt, and Cathal Doherty and Conor O’Grady of St Eunan’s.

Sligo will now play Kerry in Sunday’s semi final.