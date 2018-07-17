UPDATE: Third person recovered after boat capsized off Malin Head

A third person has been recovered from the sea off the coast of Malin Head following a search and rescue operation.

Lough Swilly RNLI, the Coastguard and the Coast Guard helicopter were tasked to the scene after a fishing vessel capsized at about 4pm this afternoon.

One person was airlifted to hospital earlier this evening after a local vessel rescued two people from the water.

Meanwhile, a third person has since been recovered in a joint operation by RNLI crews from Lough Swilly and Greencastle.