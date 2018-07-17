McCarron will not feature against the Dubs

Tyrone defender Cathal McCarron has been ruled out of Saturday’s Super 8s clash with All-Ireland champions Dublin.

The corner back suffered a knee injury just four minutes into last weekend’s facile win over Roscommon, and will play no part in an eagerly awaited Healy Park clash.

McCarron is to undergo a scan to ascertain the full extent of the injury, but the Red Hands are planning without him as they bid to reverse the outcome of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, when they lost heavily to the Dubs.

“It wouldn’t look like he’ll be available for this week, for sure. He’s had an x-ray, which doesn’t tell you an awful lot, but he has to get a scan on it, so we won’t know until the scan is done,” said manager Mickey Harte.

“It’s a knee injury, so we would be concerned about it.”

Colm Cavanagh also shipped a knock last weekend, but will be fit to line out at midfield for the Ulster men.