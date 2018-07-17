Marine Planning briefing to take place at Letterkenny PSC

A public meeting takes place in in Letterkenny tomorrow to discuss a Marine Spatial Plan which will govern policy relating to Ireland’s waters until 2040.

The meeting at the Public Services Centre is being described as a preliminary discussion, with a further meeting planned for later in the year, at which formal submissions can be made.

Philip Nugent is a Marine Planner with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government. Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said the important thing now is to start a conversation………..