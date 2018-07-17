Man and teenager dead after fishing boats capsizes off Malin Head

Two people have died after their boat capsizing in the sea off the North coast of Donegal

Three people were taken from the water on Tuesday afternoon after their leisure fishing boat capsized off Malin Head.

A 16-year-old boy, who was holidaying from Scotland, was airlifted to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Derry where he later died – a man in his 60s, from Burt, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The third man, from Monaghan,has since been discharged from hospital