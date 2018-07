Ciaran Gallagher is expecting another tough challenge when Shelbourne come to Ballybofey on Friday night in the First Division of the SSE Airtricty League.

The Ballybofey side returned from the break in fine form with three wins and three clean sheets on the bounce – results which have them fighting in the promotion places and five points of the leaders UCD

Speaking with Diarmaid Doherty, Keeper Gallagher wants the form to continue and for the fans to keep up their fantastic support…